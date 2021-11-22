Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) traded down 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. 2,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arbe Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

