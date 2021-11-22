Arcblock Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $9.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00229870 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

