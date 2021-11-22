ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stake Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,487 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ArcelorMittal worth $28,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 256.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Shares of MT stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

