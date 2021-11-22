Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned about 0.09% of Arch Capital Group worth $13,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.11.

ACGL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,350. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

