Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $18.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a PE ratio of -468.88 and a beta of 0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arco Platform stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Arco Platform as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

