Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in October

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 14th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.31.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 706,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 74,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.