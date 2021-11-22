Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,078 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,442,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,651,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,401 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

