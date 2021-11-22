Arden Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.78.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $141.16 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

