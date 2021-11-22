Arden Trust Co Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.90 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.15.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

