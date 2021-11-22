Arden Trust Co Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,597 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.