Arden Trust Co Purchases 88,426 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 176.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,426 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

