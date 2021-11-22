Arden Trust Co Purchases 9,209 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

