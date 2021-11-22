Arden Trust Co Sells 15,432 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $431.05 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.06 and a fifty-two week high of $432.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.94.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

