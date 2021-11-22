Arden Trust Co Sells 686 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

