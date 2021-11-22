ArGo Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $2.75 million and $79,736.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArGo Coin Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

