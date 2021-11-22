ArGoApp One Day Trading Volume Reaches $226,445.00 (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the US dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.44 or 0.07234841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.97 or 1.00246368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

