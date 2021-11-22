Arion Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,287.79 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $34,287.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00091256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.11 or 0.07291508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,147.05 or 1.00210846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,035,719 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

