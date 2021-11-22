Arionum Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $89,218.88 and $1.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.82 or 0.07232119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.00369640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.58 or 0.00987763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00086204 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.00412483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00274190 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.