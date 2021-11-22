ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 133,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,095.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 296,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.63. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $97.22 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

