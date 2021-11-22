ARMOR (ARMOR) Hits Market Cap of $21.45 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. ARMOR has a market cap of $21.45 million and $321,002.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,501,449 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

