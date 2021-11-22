ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.13

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 6706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 490,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,403 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

