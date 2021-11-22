Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,929 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $71.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $93.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

