Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,803 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 619.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Shares of ARWR opened at $71.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

