Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

NASDAQ AIP opened at $24.10 on Monday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.