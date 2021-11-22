Arweave (AR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69.04 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Arweave has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $69.04 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $61.39 or 0.00107386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017678 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

