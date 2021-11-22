Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 109,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 546.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.71.

NYSE:ABG opened at $162.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.61. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.76 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

