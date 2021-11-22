Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Ashland Global has raised its dividend by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ashland Global has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ashland Global to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $109.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.15. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashland Global stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Ashland Global worth $18,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.