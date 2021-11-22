ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASOS in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Wade forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASOS’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,040.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $36.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

