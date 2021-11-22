Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

AML stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,597.50 ($20.87). 215,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,933. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -5.68. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,772.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,889.77.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa bought 1,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

