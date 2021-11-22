Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.99 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASUR. TheStreet raised Asure Software from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

ASUR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

