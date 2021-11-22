Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 179,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 28.6% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic American by 22.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic American during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Atlantic American has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

