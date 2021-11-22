Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.17

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 124531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $29,097,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $7,040,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2,081.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $4,575,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

