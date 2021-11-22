Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atlas worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 670.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Atlas by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 840,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.09 on Monday. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

