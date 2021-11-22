Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 355.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,510,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,184,000 after purchasing an additional 757,855 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $50,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $94.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

