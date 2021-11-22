Auctus (AUC) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $21,399.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.16 or 0.00385495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,014,630 coins. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

