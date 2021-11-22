Aurora Price Down 31.6% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $24.93 million and $758,999.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00384717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

