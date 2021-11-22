Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

