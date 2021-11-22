Automata Network (ATA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $22.00 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $170.90 million and approximately $22.00 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

