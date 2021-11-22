Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Autonio has a market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $431,240.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091242 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,118.07 or 0.07231069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,752.80 or 0.99654286 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

