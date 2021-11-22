Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $624.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Avast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 624.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Avast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of AVASF opened at $8.25 on Monday. Avast has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

