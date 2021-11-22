Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.60 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.
Shares of Avaya stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.82.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.