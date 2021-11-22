Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98-3.03, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.82.
Shares of AVYA stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
