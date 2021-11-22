Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98-3.03, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

