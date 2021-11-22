Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading 6.9% Higher

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $309.07 and last traded at $306.04. 27,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,724,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $191.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,858,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,657,000 after acquiring an additional 223,823 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

