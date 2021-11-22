Avondale Wealth Management Has $8.55 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 8.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 308,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $286.44 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $213.22 and a one year high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $275.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

