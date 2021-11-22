aWSB Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,951.87 (aWSB)

aWSB (CURRENCY:aWSB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, aWSB has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $152,951.87 and $23,552.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for about $25.02 or 0.00044552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

