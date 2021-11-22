Axe (AXE) Market Cap Tops $188,708.04

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $188,708.04 and approximately $69,558.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00508996 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

