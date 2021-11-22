AXPR (AXPR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $166,403.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. AXPR has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $166,403.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00229870 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

