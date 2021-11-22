B. Riley Comments on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $12.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $103.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.89. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

