Baader Bank Reiterates €16.00 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.28 ($13.95).

TKA stock opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($30.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.06.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

