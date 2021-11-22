Badger DAO Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $290.02 million and $17.64 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $25.99 or 0.00045721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.68 or 0.00229870 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,228 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

